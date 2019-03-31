Canton City School District mourns 14-year-old who was shot and killed

CANTON, Ohio– The Canton City School District is remembering a 14-year-old girl who was found dead early Saturday morning.

Sylvia McGhee was in the eighth grade at Compton Learning Center’s Connection Program, according to the school district. She previously attended STEAMM Academy at Hartford, where she had many friends. Counselors will be there on Monday.

“District support will be available for those who are struggling with grief for as long as they are needed following this tragedy. We ask that you keep Sylvia’s loved ones, classmates, and our district in your thoughts as we mourn her loss,” said superintendent Barbara Maceyak in a news release on Sunday.

Paramedics located McGee on Bieyl Court SW near 10th Street NW at about 4 a.m. Canton police said she suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Canton Police Department Detective Bureau. Anonymous tips can be submitted online here.