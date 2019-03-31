Boy missing since 2017 found safe in Florida

SANFORD, Florida – A Houston boy missing since 2017 was found Saturday in Sanford, Florida.

Police say they found 9-year-old Joshua Graham inside a vehicle with his noncustodial parent, Kenneth Graham.

Texas law enforcement filed Joshua missing under the status of “abducted by non-custodial parent.”

“Regardless of the circumstances, the feelings of loss and devastation are indescribable when any child is taken from a parent,” said Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith told KTRK.

“The officers and investigators involved in this case are delighted to have played a significant role in reuniting this mother with her child after two long years. I am proud that the officers responding to this call quickly identified that something didn’t seem right, and those instincts led to this happy conclusion.”

Sanford police say they don’t have the father in custody, and he isn’t facing any charges as of now. Police say authorities in Texas may file criminal charges later.