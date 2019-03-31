Beachwood schools mourning loss of beloved math teacher killed in car crash

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — Beachwood City Schools is mourning the loss of beloved high school math teacher Art Gugick.

Superintendent Bob Hardis wrote on Facebook that Gugick was tragically killed in a car crash on Saturday night.

He went on to say that Gugick and a passenger were traveling in an Uber when they were hit by another driver. The passenger he was with did not survive.

Hardis said the district is putting supports in place for both students and staff.

FOX 8 has reached out to police to get more information about the accident.