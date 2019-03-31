2-year-old leukemia patient dances with nurse when he finds out he’s in remission

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas – Two-year-old Alphonso Turner has leukemia and recently had part of his lip amputated during treatment.

“It happened so fast,” Turner’s mother Katrina Morris said to THV 11. “We just found out that he had cancer. Out of nowhere, he caught an infection and it turned black, like fast.”

“He was fighting two things at once,” Morris said. “And they didn’t think he was going to survive. He almost died twice in one day. When he went down for surgery, they said he wasn’t going to make it. Thank God, a miracle, he made it.”

All of his trials didn’t stop him from dancing with a nurse in his room at Arkansas Children’s Hospital. His mom got it all on video.

“That video is really the first time we’ve seen him have energy,” Morris said. “That video is just when we found out he could make it. And out of nowhere, he started dancing with the nurse.”

They had just found out AJ was in remission.

AJ may have plastic surgery in two years when he’s able to stop chemotherapy.