2 killed in Shaker Heights car crash, driver detained

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio – Shaker Heights police are investigating a car crash that killed two people.

Police responded to a 2-vehicle accident near the intersection of South Woodland and Warrensville Center around 11 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, the driver of one vehicle was hospitalized. Both of his passengers were killed.

Police say they have detained the driver of the second vehicle.

He is a 31-year-old man from Mayfield Heights.

Police say they are still investigating.

