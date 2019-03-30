“We are really grateful’: Nebraska mother acts as surrogate for son, gives birth to granddaughter

GRETNA, NE — A 61-year-old woman, who acted as the gestational surrogate for her son and his husband, has given birth to her granddaughter.

According to KETV, Cecile Eledge delivered Uma Louise Dougherty-Eledge at Nebraska Medical Center on Monday.

When her son wanted to expand his family, Cecile didn’t think twice about helping.

“There was no moment of hesitation. It was natural instinct,” she told KETV.

She first had to undergo several tests before doctors could approve her to be a surrogate.

“We are thankful with how the whole process worked,” Matthew Eledge said in his interview with the TV station. “We are really grateful that both Uma and her grandma are here, happy and healthy. For the time being, we’re just going to relax and enjoy this moment.”

KETV reports Matthew Eledge donated the sperm and his husband’s sister was the egg donor.