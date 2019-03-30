WATCH LIVE: Warm temps on the way out, snow expected overnight

CLEVELAND — We made it to 60 degrees today! Now snow is heading into town and this is expected to stick. This is going to be that heavy wet snow. The cold air rushing in will support the transition to snow between 10pm-2am from west to east tonight.

Here’s your latest snowfall forecast:

A coating of two inches (highest totals in the primary/secondary snow belt locales) is possible before exiting by late morning. Don’t put your winter jacket away as all day Sunday the wind Chill will be in the teens.

Here is your 8-day forecast:

The Indians Home Opener is only 2 days away! It’s going to be sunshiny albeit cool due to the lake breeze (NE wind).