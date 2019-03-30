Temps climb to 60 Saturday; rain changes over to snow at midnight and temperatures plunge

March 30, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rain will rule the roost today and temperatures will take a nose-dive this afternoon. The cold air rushing in will support the switchover to snow between 10pm-2am from west to east tonight. Here’s your latest snowfall forecast…

Cold air rushes in early Sunday morning transitionomg the rain to snow.  A coating to 2″ (highest totals in the primary/secondary snow belt locales) is possible before exiting by late morning.  Don’t put your winter jacket away!

