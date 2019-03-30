× Sandusky woman charged with 4th OVI with four children in the car

SANDUSKY, Ohio – Sandusky police responded to a call of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle at the intersection of Remington Avenue and Cleveland Road around 7:30 p.m. on March 26.

Officers met Sandusky fire at the scene.

According to police, the driver, Abbey Link, 33, had slurred speech, glassy eyes and smelled like alcohol. Police say she was not coherent enough to answer questions.

Four children were Link’s passengers, according to a police report. All were under the age of 7.

Police say Link was transported to Firelands Regional Medical Center.

She admitted to having alcohol, according to the report. Police say she was unable to stand and refused to submit for a blood or urine sample.

Police say Link has 3 prior Operating a Vehicle Intoxicated charges on her record.

She faces a fourth OVI charge, which is a felony.

She also faces four counts of child endangerment because of the children in the car.

No one was hurt.

Link was booked in the Erie County Jail.