Purina recalls some Muse wet cat food; company says product could contain rubber pieces

ST. LOUIS, MO — Nestlé Purina PetCare Company is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of Muse wet cat food Natural Chicken Recipe in Gravy in three-ounce cans.

According to the FDA, the product could contain rubber pieces, which could present a potential choking hazard.

The company made the decision after receiving complaints from pet owners.

They went on to say that they have since changed their process so this should not happen in the future.

Those who purchased that specific product are told to throw it out and Purina will replace it.

You can identify the product by the UPC, production code and “Best By” date on the bottom of the can as seen in the image below.

If you bought a variety pack, only the Natural Chicken Recipe in Gravy cans are included in the recall.

Concerned customers can call 1-800-982-3885 with any questions.