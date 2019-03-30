× Police: Woman exposed Niles officer to drugs during overdose

NILES, Ohio – Niles police responded to a call of a woman slumped over her steering wheel on Tuesday around 1:30 in the morning at the intersection of Youngstown Warren Road at Niles Cortland Road.

According to a police report, they found the driver passed out with the vehicle still in drive.

Police say the woman’s lips were blue and she appeared to be overdosing.

Niles Fire responded to help resuscitate the woman.

Firefighters found a glass pipe on her person, according to the report.

Another officer grabbed her wallet to find her identification.

According to police, that officer began feeling light headed and nauseous.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Kaitlyn Davis, was transported to Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

According to the police report, EMT’s saw Davis fidgeting with her bra and questioned her.

Davis pulled out a bag containing a grey powder and a bag with 3 Xanax pills, according to the report.

EMT’s gave the items to police to log for evidence.

Davis told police the I.D. that had made the officer sick she had used earlier to cut drugs.

Police say Davis also had a suspended license, with 9 active suspensions.

Davis faces multiple charges, including inducing panic because of the injury to the officer.

Davis refused to any testing, according to the report.

The grey substance and the pills were sent to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation for testing.

The officer was released with a diagnosis of accidental exposure to narcotics.