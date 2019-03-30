Melted ice chunks leave behind big mess along Vermilion River

VERMILION, Ohio — The scene along the Vermilion River is much different now than just two months ago, when a huge ice jam broke loose and massive ice chunks were pushed into nearby neighborhoods.

“It was pretty incredible. There were ice chunks the size of cars,” said Tom Kelly, Director of the Lorain County Emergency Management Agency.

The ice has since melted and has left behind a big mess.

“Obviously there’s a lot of debris down here,” said Resident Jim Pajk.

This past week, he reached out to the county to see if they could help with the clean-up and they responded.

The Lorain County Emergency Management Agency delivered huge dumpsters on Saturday.

“This is one of the bigger incidents we’ve had down here. The county has the capability to provide during a storm situation debris removal,” Director Kelly said.

A local Boy Scout troop also offered to lend a hand, but wound up canceling after it started raining.

“It’s the thought that counts,” Pajk said.