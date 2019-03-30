Instagram model caught on camera kicking small dog gets probation

AVENTURA, Fla. — An Instagram model from Florida, who was caught on camera repeatedly kicking her small dog in an elevator, has taken a plea deal.

According to the Miami Herald, Keevonna Wilson will pay a $600 fine, serve four years of probation and write a letter to the court about animal abuse.

In addition, her lawyer said she has agreed to give up her rights to the dog and not own any pets for three years.

Police started investigating back in 2017 after security guards provided them with video of Wilson.

The paper reports that animal services found the shih tzi-yorkie mix with bruises around its stomach area.

The Miami Herald said Wilson claimed she was angry because the dog peed in the elevator.