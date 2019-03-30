Georgia soldiers raise enough money to bring home beloved dog from Afghanistan

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Soldiers deployed in Afghanistan have met the fundraising goal needed to bring ‘Bear’ back home.

According to 11Alive, the dog wandered over to the Alpha Company 1/121 Battalion as a stray and is now a permanent resident.

“Being over there with Bear gives them something to be happy about,” Alyssa Bailey told the TV station.

Her boyfriend is among the soldiers.

She said their deployment ends in seven months and they didn’t want to leave Bear behind.

“(Chris) wants to keep him, but there are other people who want to keep him too,” Bailey said.

Now, thankfully that dream can become a reality.

11Alive reports that Bear will first have to get vaccinated and then go through quarantine before he can land on U.S. soil.