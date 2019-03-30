East Liverpool police remind public about ‘see something, say something’ after recent drug bust

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — East Liverpool police are reminding residents about the importance of “see something, say something.”

The department posted on Facebook about a recent incident where that very slogan helped lead to a big drug bust.

Officers had received multiple complaints about a home in town and decided to start doing surveillance.

That’s when they spotted a known felon inside armed with a gun.

A search warrant was obtained and multiple packages of narcotics, some packaged for sale, were found along with paraphernalia and cash.

