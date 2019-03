× Crews on scene of massive water main break in Garfield heights; drivers asked to avoid area

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Crews are on the scene of a massive water main break in Garfield Heights.

It happened near the intersection of Canal Road and Warner Road.

A spokesman for Cleveland Water said they are working to shut off the water now.

It’s unclear how many residents will be impacted.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for the latest.