Columbus police search for missing 12-year-old

Posted 7:58 am, March 30, 2019, by , Updated at 08:16AM, March 30, 2019

Sharoll Bonner, Courtesy: Columbus Division of Police

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Columbus police are searching for a missing boy.

12-year-old Sharoll Bonner was last seen Friday evening around 6:15 p.m.

Bonner has black hair, brown eyes, and is said to weigh 100 pounds.

He was wearing glasses, a blue polo shirt, red jacket with a hood, blue or tan pants, and black and grey Nike shoes with a green stripe.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Columbus police at (614)645-4545.

