× Cleveland police searching for mom and one-year-old son

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are searching for Leanne Steele and her one-year-old son, Antonio Williams.

Steele is said to be 4’11” tall. No other description was provided.

The pair was last seen at 7617 Cornelia Avenue on March 25.

Steele was reported missing by her mother.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5000.