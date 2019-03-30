California couple find hidden camera above bed while staying at Airbnb

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. — A couple made a shocking discovery while staying at an Airbnb in Orange County recently.

According to KNBC, Christian Aranda and his girlfriend found a hidden camera inside what looked like a smoke detector over the bed.

He told the TV outlet that the owner admitted that it was a camera but said it wasn’t recording.

“She just said that they were off, and I was like, ‘it doesn’t matter if they’re off! They shouldn’t be there in the first place pointing at the bed,'” Aranda said in his interview with KNBC.

Airbnb reportedly gave the couple a refund and the listing has been removed from the website.

The company issued the following statement to KNBC:

“The safety and privacy of our community – both online and offline – is our priority. Airbnb’s policies prohibit hidden cameras in listings, and we take reports of any violations very seriously. We promptly removed this host from our platform and completely refunded Ms. Salas and Mr. Aranda based on the information reported,” they continued. “There have been more than 500 million guest arrivals in Airbnb listings to date and negative incidents are incredibly rare.”