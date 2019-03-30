‘8 years and counting!’ Mentor family celebrates daughter’s cancer-free anniversary

MENTOR, Ohio – When Kaylee Gommel was four-years-old, she was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma.

Neuroblastoma is a rare cancer that develops from immature nerve cells found in several areas of the body.

Now Kaylee is cancer-free.

She celebrated the anniversary with the Mentor Fire Department.

Kaylee’s mother asked if she could bring Kaylee to Comfort 54.

The mission of Comfort 54 is to stand with those in the battle against cancer.

Kaylee added to what her mom wrote last fall, “8 years and counting!”

