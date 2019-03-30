21-year-old USC student found dead after night out with friends

COLUMBIA, South Carolina – A 21-year-old University of South Carolina student who was reported missing Friday around 1:30 a.m. has died, according to the university.
School President Harris Pastides delivered the news in a statement Saturday morning:
Dear Carolina Family,
It is with the heaviest of hearts that I write these words this morning. Our prayers are with the family and friends of Samantha Josephson following the devastating news of her death.
Josephson was last seen by friends between 1:30 and 2 a.m. Friday morning in an area called Five Points.
She never returned home and her friends contacted police.
Josephson was seen on surveillance video getting into a dark-colored car, possibly a newer model Chevy Impala, around 2 a.m.
Josephson was a native of Robinson Township, New Jersey.
The town’s Facebook page released a statement about her death.
It said in part, “This is just beyond my comprehension capabilities.”
Columbia police have not released any further information about the investigation into her death.