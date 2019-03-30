21-year-old USC student found dead after night out with friends

COLUMBIA, South Carolina – A 21-year-old University of South Carolina student who was reported missing Friday around 1:30 a.m. has died, according to the university.

School President Harris Pastides delivered the news in a statement Saturday morning:

Dear Carolina Family, It is with the heaviest of hearts that I write these words this morning. Our prayers are with the family and friends of Samantha Josephson following the devastating news of her death.

Josephson was last seen by friends between 1:30 and 2 a.m. Friday morning in an area called Five Points.

Cont’d: Here’s another picture of Josephson when she was last seen on Harden Street talking on the phone. Pay close attention to what she was wearing early this a.m. Call @MidlandsCrime at 1-888-CRIME-SC w/your helpful tips regarding her whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/PZSokgwFYN — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 30, 2019

She never returned home and her friends contacted police.

#CPDSCInvestigates | Missing Person Alert: 21-year-old Samantha Josephson was last seen by friends at 715 Harden St. b/w 1:30 & 2:00 this morning. Loved ones have not been able to make contact with her since. They’re worried about her well-being & safety. pic.twitter.com/PITpUh1eUh — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 30, 2019

Josephson was seen on surveillance video getting into a dark-colored car, possibly a newer model Chevy Impala, around 2 a.m.

Cont’d: Special Victims Unit investigators believe that shortly after 2:00 a.m., Josephson was seen getting into this newer model Chevy Impala along Harden Street. Family & friends have been trying to locate her ever since. Again, call @MidlandsCrime 1-888-CRIME-SC w/your tips. pic.twitter.com/3211Wjx6PK — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 30, 2019

Josephson was a native of Robinson Township, New Jersey.

The town’s Facebook page released a statement about her death.

It said in part, “This is just beyond my comprehension capabilities.”

Columbia police have not released any further information about the investigation into her death.