What’s new at Progressive Field? Indians show off food options, renovated club lounge

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians showed off a few of the news things fans can expect at Progressive Field this season.

The club lounge was renovated for the first time since 1994 to become the Discount Drug Mart Club featuring the Brew Kettle Bars. The space can accommodate nearly 30 percent more fans than before. It’s also more open with the bar area moved to the back and retractable doors.

Over the past several seasons, the Tribe has rolled out a selection of local food options. This year is no different. Cleveland Kraut was added to the right field district, Barrio got a second location on the upper deck and Pasta Al Dente, where you can build your own pasta, moved into the left field district.

The Terrace Club, which remains open to the public, added three menu items: meatballs subs, spinach dip and the vegetarian Beyond Burger. Fat Rooster, located in section C182, will serve up spicy chicken sandwiches.

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here