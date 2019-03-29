Weather: Widespread showers, mild temps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Showers will become widespread and more intense by Friday morning. The front, which is the culprit for the showers, will stall across the region bringing the widespread rain tomorrow morning and providing a huge gap in temps in terms of north versus south. Northern counties will have temps in the middle 40s while southern counties will reach the middle 50s. It all depends on the geographic positioning of the front (cooler north/warmer south)

We are still hanging onto the chance that some of us may see a few Sunday morning snow flurries or snow showers as the cold air returns. Don’t put your winter jacket away!

Here is your 8-day forecast

The Indians Home Opener in 4 days! Right now, it’s looking sunshiny albeit cool due to the lake breeze (NE wind).