‘Unusual?’: Man shares that he and girlfriend switch sides of bed every night, and Twitter loses it

Journalist Steve O’Rourke has sparked a huge Twitter debate after revealing that he and his partner regularly switch sides in bed.
“Some nights I like to sleep by the window,” he wrote. “Some nights the door. It’s not really that unusual is it?”
Thousands of people responded.
Others thought it was just fine.
O’Rourke eventually clarified, stating there are some rules, including the first person in chooses, and they move their pillows and books when they switch sides.
He also felt the need to clarify that they are “not aliens.”