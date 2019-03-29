‘Unusual?’: Man shares that he and girlfriend switch sides of bed every night, and Twitter loses it

Journalist Steve O’Rourke has sparked a huge Twitter debate after revealing that he and his partner regularly switch sides in bed.

“Some nights I like to sleep by the window,” he wrote. “Some nights the door. It’s not really that unusual is it?”

Feel like I need to point out the following: 1. First one in chooses

2. We've never disagreed over it

3. We move pillows and books as we move

4. We don't change every single night

5. Neither of us are aliens — EndDirectProvisionSteveORourke (@steveohrourke) March 24, 2019

Thousands of people responded.

I know what all these words mean but cannot make sense of how you have put them together — John Maguire (@JMaguireCritic) March 22, 2019

I think this is OK and probably would do this myself so I decided to ask my partner if he would consider it. He was adamant it would upset too many things; like he wouldn't know where his glasses are and he might press my head thinking it's an alarm. — Nina (@ninacanttweet) March 23, 2019

Well.. Its just.. I don't.. You have a side of the bed, and that's your side of the bed, and they have theirs. And that's that. It's a bit like saying, "I think I'll go sleep in the neighbors house tonight".. — Colin O'Hara (@colinpohara) March 22, 2019

Others thought it was just fine.

Hello!! My husband and I do this too!! Don't let the haters bring you down. After sleeping on one side of the bed for a bunch of nights in a row, the first night on the other side feels so good and you get the best sleep. 😴 — Jennifer Ma (@jlcockre) March 24, 2019

I think it’s weird but we do it too! Our bed has a wall side so we change based upon who needs to wake up earliest — Neena (@neena_weenat) March 24, 2019

O’Rourke eventually clarified, stating there are some rules, including the first person in chooses, and they move their pillows and books when they switch sides.

He also felt the need to clarify that they are “not aliens.”