Trial continues for man accused of killing car dealership owners; testimony centers around evidence

CLEVELAND -- The trial continued Friday for a man accused of killing two people inside an eastside auto dealership.

According to investigators, 30-year-old Joseph McAlpin broke into Mr. Cars Inc. in April of 2017 and killed owners Trina Tomola and Michael Kuznik.

Retired Cleveland police detective James Raynard told jurors about evidence collected that day and from two of the vehicles that were stolen from the business.

Raynard said evidence recovered at both crime scenes link McAlpin to the murders.

McAlpin, who is acting as his own attorney, maintains that the evidence recovered was tampered with.

He said crime scene pictures at the dealership do not match, especially one picture which shows that a modem that was on the floor changed positions in separate pictures. However, in rebuttal, prosecutors noted that the scene was sealed tightly.

Raynard testified that the entrances to the dealership were taped shut the night of the murder and a uniformed officer was stationed outside until detectives could return the next day.

Also on the stand was a Brooklyn police officer who recovered a third car that was abandoned in the parking lot of a Brooklyn business.

McAlpin could face the death penalty if convicted.

The trial will resume on Monday.

