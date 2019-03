OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio — A man accused of killing another man at an Olmsted Falls condo was arraigned Friday morning.

Police say Antoine Pollard shot and killed Nathaniel Edwards, 26, on Lake of the Falls Bouelvard earlier this month. Pollard was arrested in Strongsville days later.

His case was turned over to a grand jury.

He’s in jail on $1 million bond.

