× Show Info: March 29, 2019

Pierogi season!

Janet Vedda from Mom’s Pierogies featured a few fun flavors for the Lenten season. Mom’s Pierogies is located in Brooklyn. www.momspierogies.com

Add life to your space

Add a little green to your life with Urban Planting Company. It’s located inside the Hildebrandt Building in Cleveland. The shop has several upcoming events. www.urbanplantingcleveland.com

Weekend of laughter

Comedian Al Jackson is on stage this weekend at Hilarities in downtown Cleveland. Click here for tickets. www.pickwickandfrolic.com

New west side spot

Beerhead Bar and Eatery in Avon has more than 400 different beers and a delicious menu. It’s located on Nagel Road in Avon. www.beerheadbar.com

Holy Mackerel! Big fishing event next weekend

There’s a big event happening next weekend in Oberlin. It may even inspire you to pick up a new hobby. The Holy Mackerel Fishing Tackle Flea Market is April 4-7. www.HolyMackerelTackle.com

Purposeful Spending

The Smart Girl Money coach shared a few simple steps to reduce credit card spending and debt. Among her points, only use cash or a debit card when dining out. www.SmartGirlMoneyCoach.com

Meal Prepping 101

Eliminate the stress of eating healthy by having someone else do the planning and prep work for you. Clean Eatz has three locations in northeast Ohio and a fourth coming soon! www.cleaneatz.com

Say I do a the Zoo!

Did you know you can get married in the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo? Click here to learn more about Stillwater Place. www.ClevelandMetroparks.com