Show Info: March 29, 2019
Pierogi season!
Janet Vedda from Mom’s Pierogies featured a few fun flavors for the Lenten season. Mom’s Pierogies is located in Brooklyn. www.momspierogies.com
Add life to your space
Add a little green to your life with Urban Planting Company. It’s located inside the Hildebrandt Building in Cleveland. The shop has several upcoming events. www.urbanplantingcleveland.com
Weekend of laughter
Comedian Al Jackson is on stage this weekend at Hilarities in downtown Cleveland. Click here for tickets. www.pickwickandfrolic.com
New west side spot
Beerhead Bar and Eatery in Avon has more than 400 different beers and a delicious menu. It’s located on Nagel Road in Avon. www.beerheadbar.com
Holy Mackerel! Big fishing event next weekend
There’s a big event happening next weekend in Oberlin. It may even inspire you to pick up a new hobby. The Holy Mackerel Fishing Tackle Flea Market is April 4-7. www.HolyMackerelTackle.com
Purposeful Spending
The Smart Girl Money coach shared a few simple steps to reduce credit card spending and debt. Among her points, only use cash or a debit card when dining out. www.SmartGirlMoneyCoach.com
Meal Prepping 101
Eliminate the stress of eating healthy by having someone else do the planning and prep work for you. Clean Eatz has three locations in northeast Ohio and a fourth coming soon! www.cleaneatz.com
Say I do a the Zoo!
Did you know you can get married in the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo? Click here to learn more about Stillwater Place. www.ClevelandMetroparks.com