Prom couple gets photo-bombed by zombies near set of ‘The Walking Dead’

SENOIA, Ga. — Something happened during one couple’s prom photo shoot that they will never forget.

The photographer taking their photos said they had some very interesting visitors: zombies from near the set of the “The Walking Dead.”

Stephanie Smith of Stephanie Smith Photography told FOX 8 News, it started out as a typical photo shoot. She says she knew the popular TV show was being filmed in that area of Georgia, but she was trying to not get the wall from Alexandria in her shots to keep them pretty.

“Then, out of nowhere, a group of zombies started walking right in our shot. They were moaning and totally in character. We had no idea where they came from. I thought it was funny so I just kept shooting. We all kind of laughed and were a little creeped out, but went on about our shoot,” Smith told FOX 8.

Smith said she thinks the walkers were people dressed up around town that do tours, and they were on their lunch break, and still staying in character.

The mother of the girl, Leah, who was in the photo shoot reached out to Smith and now wants her to do her daughter’s senior photos. Smith said she thinks they will do something zombie-related because of how popular the prom photo shoot turned out to be.

“We never expected this to be so popular since “The Walking Dead” is our new normal around here!”