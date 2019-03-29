× Police say Elyria man confessed to raping child

ELYRIA, Ohio– An Elyria man is behind bars after police say he confessed to raping a child.

Brian Eady, 31, is charged with rape. He’s being held without bond at the Lorain County Jail.

The Elyria Police Department said it was notified on Thursday by Lorain County Children Service and Elyria City Schools of the sexual assault of a juvenile. The victim told investigation an acquaintance of the family molested the victim over a three-year period.

During an interview with police, Eady confessed to raping the juvenile three years ago.

Detectives requested a high cash bond, saying they believe Eady is a danger to the community.