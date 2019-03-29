Oops! Stevie Nicks accidentally says Harry Styles was in ‘NSync

Harry Styles and inductee Stevie Nicks pose in the press room during the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on March 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Stevie Nicks isn’t the best at boy band trivia: The icon confused ‘NSync with One Direction at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

One Direction’s Harry Styles inducted Nicks on Friday night, and when she was asked about him backstage, she said: “When he decided to make a solo record from ‘NSync…”

Members of the press corrected Nicks as others playfully laughed and she smiled.

Nicks says she admired Styles because of the old-school rock sound he took on when he released his first solo album in 2017, in contrast to the pop music his band made. Nicks added that Styles “toured that record right into the ground.”

“He should have been born in 1948, too,” the 70-year-old rocker said.

Nicks and Styles performed her hit with Tom Petty, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” at the Barclays Center before she was officially inducted for a second time.

