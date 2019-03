COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a woman has been taken into custody and is accused of a horrific crime.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, SWAT officers arrested Nicole Sonta Miller, 43, on March 27.

She is charged with three counts of rape.

Columbus police say she is accused of raping two girls in 2010 and 2018; they were four and six years old.

The investigation is ongoing by the Columbus Police Department’s┬áSpecial Victims Bureau.