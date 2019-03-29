Not just a dream: Dreamsicle ice cream cone a reality at Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen cooled down rumors on Friday about a new sweet treat.

It’s been dubbed the DQ Orange: the restaurant’s signature ice cream cone with an orange Dreamsicle shell.

Some fans had recently been sharing photos on Twitter, saying they were able to get the treat at their local Dairy Queen.

That led to some wondering if the Dreamsicle is really a reality?!

So, on Friday, DQ tweeted, “I dream. You dream. We all dream. For Dreamsicle… the Dreamsicle is now a reality-sicle.”

Dairy Queen told customers the treat is available at participating locations in the U.S. and Canada. They recommend contacting your local DQ to see if they are serving it up.

OMG Dairy Queen is releasing a new Orange Dreamsicle. Are you into this? Would you try? pic.twitter.com/xVN4AAXHlx — 99.1 HITSFM (@hitsfm) March 29, 2019