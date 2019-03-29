More than 400 beers on tap at a new bar and eatery

Posted 11:00 am, March 29, 2019, by

Beerhead Bar and Eatery in Avon has more than 400 different beers and a delicious menu. It’s located on Nagel Road in Avon. www.beerheadbar.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.