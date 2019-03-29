‘Momma kept me on track’: Georgia teen earns over $1 million in scholarships, accepted to over 50 colleges

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A 17-year-old from Georgia will not have to worry about financial burden when she heads off to college.

WJBF reports Jakelia Baker, a senior and class valedictorian at Lucy C. Laney High School, has earned more than $1 million worth of scholarships and has been accepted to more than 50 colleges.

“My momma kept me on track,” she told WJBF. “We would use weekends and sometimes when I was at games I would be doing college applications.”

Baker said she knows which college she’ll go to, but it’s a secret for now.

During her time at Lucy C. Laney High School, Baker has maintained a 4.1 GPA, juggled several extracurricular activities and is a five-sport athlete, playing basketball, volleyball, golf, tennis and soccer. She’s also in Academic Decathlon, the National Honor Society and Student Council.

“I’m going to major in biochemistry,” she told WJBF. “I think the career field that I want to do is clinical research.”

Read more here.