Marshals arrest another suspect in murder of Glenville store clerk

CLEVELAND– U.S. Marshals arrested another suspect in the murder of an employee at a Cleveland convenience store.

Two suspects held up the In and Out Beverage, located on Lakeview Road in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood, on Feb. 5. The clerk, 33-year-old Mohamed Shahin, of Rocky River, was killed as he exchanged gunfire.

Robert McKelvey, 21, and Keyshawn Smith, 20, were charged with aggravated murder. McKelvey was arrested last month in Bedford.

On Friday, Marshals arrested Smith at a house on Lansing Avenue in Cleveland.

“Tracking down our fugitives may take a day, a week or even months, but we never stop looking for them. The Cleveland homicide unit and our fugitive task force worked diligently to identify and then arrest these violent fugitives,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a news release.

Anyone with information on wanted fugitives is urged to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.