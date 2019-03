× Man shot in parking lot of Shaker Heights bar

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio– The Shaker Heights Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

It happened at about 1:30 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Swerve Grille, located on Chagrin Boulevard.

Police said a 41-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and released.

There have been no arrests. Shaker Heights police said there is no immediate threat to the area at this time.