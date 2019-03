× Indians sign outfielder Cameron Maybin to Minor League deal

CLEVEVLAND– The Cleveland Indians signed free agent outfielder Cameron Maybin to a Minor League deal, the team announced on Friday.

He was assigned to the Columbus Clippers, the Tribe’s AAA affiliate.

The 31-year-old spent spring training with the San Francisco Giants and was released last week.

Maybin played for the Marlins and the Mariners last season. He batted .249 with 28 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.

