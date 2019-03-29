Indians Home Opener Guide: Parking restrictions, tips, forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Indians 2019 Home Opener is Monday.

The team hosts the Chicago White Sox April 1 in a sold out game.

From parking restrictions, to pregame festivities to the weather — we are getting you ready for the big game.

In a press release, the city states:

“The City of Cleveland also wants visitors and residents to safely enjoy all the city has to offer in dining, attractions and entertainment. Residents should expect heavy traffic, an increase in pedestrians, limited parking and more visitors. Travelers are asked to plan accordingly. To help event goers enjoy their visit, the City encourages travelers to use public transportation and carpooling to ease traffic congestion. We also recommend motorists allow extra travel time during the downtown commute.

**Check the latest forecast here**

Game Time/How to Watch

First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. on Thursday. The game will be televised on both Fox Sports North and SportsTime Ohio, along with MLB.TV, and there will be radio broadcasts on the Treasure Island Baseball Network and the Cleveland Indians Radio Network.

Parking Restrictions

According to the city of Cleveland, parking restrictions will be in effect from noon until midnight. Those parked illegally will be towed. Parking restrictions include:

East 4th Street from Prospect Avenue to Huron Road, both sides

West Huron Road from Ontario Street to West Superior Avenue

East 9th Street from Carnegie Avenue to Superior Avenue, both sides

Prospect Avenue from East 14th Street to Ontario Street, both sides

Huron Road between Ontario Street and Prospect Avenue, both sides

Carnegie Avenue from East 14th Street to East 9th Street, both sides

Transportation

Uber and Lyft Drop-off and Pick-up: Erie Court is designated for Uber, Lyft and other paid driving service drop-off and pick-up location. This area is authorized for use on April 1 from 12 p.m. until April 2 at midnight.

The City of Cleveland Traffic Bureau will have traffic controllers in place at key intersections to help improve traffic flow. The City of Cleveland encourages everyone to leave valuable items at home or secured in the trunk of their vehicle. Those planning to consume alcohol should designate a sober driver or utilize public transportation by visiting the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority website.

Counterfeit ticket warning

According to the city, the risk of purchasing counterfeit tickets from scalpers off the street is high. Fans who purchase tickets from a secondary source are taking an unnecessary risk. Police officers want to proactively curb such activity and encourage buyers to be aware. Purchasing tickets via other means creates the potential for possessing either an invalid or counterfeit ticket. Only tickets sold and purchased through indians.com or Cleveland Indians exclusive secondary ticket provider StubHub will be guaranteed Progressive Field access and a superior level of customer service. Any tickets posted, sold or acquired outside of StubHub on the secondary market may be revoked by the Cleveland Indians at any time.

Read more on the Cleveland Indians here.