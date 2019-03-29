Homeless man arrested after brutal street fight involving bat, metal rod

FRESNO, California — A California man has been arrested in connection with a brutal street fight that was caught on camera.

According to a report posted on the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office website, Phillip Lester, 61, was arrested Tuesday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

According to KSEE, the street fight was caught on video.

In the video, it appears that Lester is holding a bat and fighting with a second man who appears to be holding a metal rod.

Witnesses said the victim was knocked unconscious in the fight. KSEE reported the victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition was unknown.

Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the violent altercation.

KFSN reported that both men were homeless.

