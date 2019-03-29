Hasselbeck responds to O’Donnell’s mutual ‘crush’ claims

They were known for their on-air feuds.

But former “The View” host Rosie O’Donnell said she “loved” co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck.

Variety posted an excerpt of O’Donnell’s new book “Ladies who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of ‘The View’.”

Much of the excerpt focuses on O’Donnell’s relationship with Hasselbeck.

“I think there were lesbian undertones on both parts,” O’Donnell wrote.

“There was a little bit of a crush,” O’Donnell continued. “But not that I wanted to kiss her. I wanted to support, raise, elevate her, like she was the freshman star shortstop and I was the captain of the team.”

“I was going to Scottie Pippen her,” O’Donnell wrote, changing the sports metaphor from baseball to basketball. “If I was Jordan, I was going to give her the ball and let her shoot. But it was in no way sexualized.”

Hasselbeck returned to “The View” this week to promote her new book, “Point of View: A Fresh Look at Work, Faith, and Freedom,” and responded to O’Donnell’s claims.

“I think what she said was reckless, untrue, and not only insulting — disturbing — when it comes to how she felt about somebody in the workplace,” Hasselbeck said. “That somebody happened to be me. But if you replace what Rosie said and take her name out, and you put in ‘Ruben’ or ‘Robert’ then we would be in a situation where you would see the objectification of a woman in the workplace and that’s disturbing. Because where we may be really against that when it comes to from a man to a woman, you don’t get a pass because you’re a lesbian objectifying a woman in the workplace.”

“The feeling was not mutual,” Hasselbeck said of O’Donnell’s “crush” comment. “But I did respect her as a co-host and a person in the office as I think should happen in all workplaces. But I think what we’re hearing is we should be as disturbed about that in this case as we have in the fact that if her name was ‘Robert.'”

Hasselbeck also took exception to O’Donnell’s comments that female athletes are “at least a little bit gay.”

“I absolutely forgive her,” Hasselbeck said.

“I really pray that she can have the peace that she deserves,” Hasselbeck said.

O’Donnell responded to Hasselbeck’s appearance on Twitter.

“My crush on u was not sexual,” O’Donnell wrote. “Sorry u got scared.”