From 50s to snow: light coating could be possible this weekend

Posted 9:38 pm, March 29, 2019, by

CLEVELAND -- Tonight, the front lifts north allowing the milder air to move back in.  Temperatures will hold steady in the low 50s.  Rainy periods will increase with an ebb-and-flow rhythm into Saturday.

Cold air rushes in early Sunday morning transition the rain to snow.  A coating of two inches (highest totals in the primary/secondary snow belt locales) is possible before exiting by late morning.  Don’t put your winter jacket away!

Here is your 8-day forecast:

The Indians Home Opener is in 3 days! Right now, it’s looking sunshiny albeit cool due to the lake breeze (NE wind).

To read more about the forecast, CLICK HERE

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.