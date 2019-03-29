From 50s to snow: light coating could be possible this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Tonight, the front lifts north allowing the milder air to move back in. Temperatures will hold steady in the low 50s. Rainy periods will increase with an ebb-and-flow rhythm into Saturday.

Cold air rushes in early Sunday morning transition the rain to snow. A coating of two inches (highest totals in the primary/secondary snow belt locales) is possible before exiting by late morning. Don’t put your winter jacket away!

Here is your 8-day forecast:

The Indians Home Opener is in 3 days! Right now, it’s looking sunshiny albeit cool due to the lake breeze (NE wind).

