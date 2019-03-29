Fox 8 anchors share biggest style regrets from the past — what’s your most memorable fashion fail?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new study finds that 66 percent of Americans have style regrets from the past.

The New York Post reports the study was done by Floyd 99's Barbershop in collaboration with OnePoll. It looked at the hair, beauty and grooming routines of 2,000 Americans.

The top 10 regrettable looks?

10.) Tie-dye

9.) Bangs

8.) Hair curlers that don't actualy work

7.) Skinny jeas so tight it's a workout to put them on

6.) Colorful eye shadows

5.) Hair Gel

4.) Baggy Clothing

3.) A Perm

2.) Dying hair

1.) Shoulder Pads

Of course we had to ask our anchors for their most regrettable looks. Check out the video above for more!

