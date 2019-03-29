Five brothers who all served in Vietnam War honored

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Five brothers who all served in the Vietnam War were honored in Alabama on Friday, which is National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

WAAY 31 in Huntsville talked to the Miller brothers during a recognition ceremony. They said they were never deployed all together, but one after the other they defended their country.

James Miller said three of them volunteered, the other two were drafted.

“I went to Vietnam because my brothers went, so I went and volunteered to go to Vietnam, because they were ahead of me, and I couldn’t let them outdo me,” Leo Miller told WAAY.

Sadly, the men said their dad passed away before they all returned home. But they know he was very proud of them.

According to WAAY, the Miller brothers said they now travel to different veteran ceremonies together as a family.

