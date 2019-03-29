× Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Ohio man

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio– Authorities have issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for a man out of Montgomery County.

According to a release, Anthony Riley, 46, left his West Carrollton home on foot on March 28 at 7:45 a.m. and has not returned.

Mr. Riley, who is 5’7″ and 230 lbs, was last seen wearing a blue hoodie; and gray and blue sweatpants. According to the release, law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Call 911 if you see him. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.