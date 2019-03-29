Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Ohio man

Posted 3:10 pm, March 29, 2019, by , Updated at 03:11PM, March 29, 2019

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio– Authorities have issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for a man out of Montgomery County.

According to a release, Anthony Riley, 46, left his West Carrollton home on foot on March 28 at 7:45 a.m. and has not returned.

Mr. Riley, who is 5’7″ and 230 lbs, was last seen wearing a blue hoodie; and gray and blue sweatpants. According to the release, law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Call 911 if you see him.  You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.