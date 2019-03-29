Two Cleveland officers, one other person injured in crash involving cruiser

Posted 5:59 pm, March 29, 2019, by , Updated at 06:16PM, March 29, 2019

CLEVELAND- Cleveland police are on the scene of a crash involving a cruiser and another vehicle.

It happened on E. 148th and St. Clair Friday evening.

Both Cleveland police and EMS say two officers and another person were taken to the hospital.

The two officers, a 29-year-old woman, and a 30-year-old man, are in stable condition, police say.

A 62-year-old woman is in critical condition.

They were all taken to University Hospitals. Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for more.

