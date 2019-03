Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Dear Jimmy Band is not your usual cover band.

This local group sets itself apart by the unconventional songs they chose to cover.

They performed Friday on Fox 8 News in the Morning.

You can see them at a number of upcoming performances including the Park Tavern in North Royalton on April 6.

For other dates and information, click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video