Cleveland Metroparks Zoo now certified for sensory inclusion

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo received its official certification for sensory inclusion.

The zoo partnered with KultureCity to better serve guests with sensory sensitivities caused by autism, dementia and PTSD.

There are now six quiet zones at the zoo. Plus, visitors can request sensory bags at the guest services resource center, which include fidget tools and noise-reducing headphones.

“To know that you will now be able to see families visit Cleveland Metroparks Zoo with their loved ones who have a sensory challenge and who may have experienced difficulties on their previous visits , is truly a heartwarming moment,” said Traci Johnson, executive director of KultureCity.

“Our communities are what shapes our lives and to know that Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in their community is amazing,” Johnson said.

KultureCity, a nationwide non-profit, previously worked with the Akron Zoo, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Quicken Loans Arena on similar projects.