CHARDON, Ohio — Chardon firefighters kept busy on Thursday responding to multiple brush fires.

The fire department posted about it on Facebook saying that it’s too windy to burn due to flying embers and dry brush.

They also issued a reminder about the city’s burn ban.

They said it’s only legal to have controlled food and recreational fires in a fire ring or pit, and they must be 100 feet from a structure.

To learn more about open burning here in Ohio, CLICK HERE.