Avett Brothers coming to the Wolstein Center

CLEVELAND– Folk rock band the Avett Brothers are coming to the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University on Sept. 8.

Tickets go on sale on April 5 at 10 a.m. They are available at LiveNation.com, WolsteinCenter.com and the venue’s box office.

The Avett Brothers have released nine studio albums with their latest being 2016’s True Sadness. The band has nominated for three Grammys and won several Americana Music Awards.