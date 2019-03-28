× Woman surrenders to SWAT team after two hour standoff in Massillon

MASSILLON, Ohio — A 38-year-old woman is behind bars after a two hour standoff on Thursday night.

According to the Massillon Police Department, Mistie Ward had gotten into a fight with her dad at his apartment on South Erie Street and refused to leave.

She then allegedly started throwing some of his belongings out of the window, so he called police.

When officers responded, they said she ran into a room where there was a loaded gun and wouldn’t come back out. The officers decided at that point to call in the SWAT team since she appeared impaired and had a weapon.

She finally surrendered after the SWAT team made entry into the room where she was hiding under a blanket.

She is now in custody at the Stark County Jail and is facing multiple charges.